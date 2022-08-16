Four Seasons Hualalai Unveils 12 New Specialty Suites With Exclusive Wellness Treatments

Four Seasons wants to help you plan the ultimate self-care vacay.

The hospitality behemoth launched a new wellness program at its famed Hualalai resort in Hawaii last week centered around 12 specialty suites.

The program, which is exclusively available to guests of the recently renovated suites, gives travelers a chance to experience Hawaiian culture and healing techniques in the privacy of their accommodation. Treatments range from acupuncture and reiki to sleep therapy and mediation.

Guests can also book any of the Hualalai Spa’s massage treatments to be enjoyed privately in-suite. The Sweet Dreams treatment, for example, includes an immersive massage and sound bath experience in which a quartz crystal bowl is harmonized with colors and lights.

Fitness buffs, meanwhile, can take advantage of the suite’s complimentary Peloton bike or partake in private yoga classes and personal training.

Each suite comes with a dedicated concierge to help guests plan their itineraries. You’ll also receive a range of all-inclusive perks, such as airport transfers and unpacking/packing services, as well as a daily credit for different activities during your stay.

The news comes after the resort’s $100 million property-wide renovation. As part of the makeover, Four Seasons introduced three new stand-alone villas with plunge pools that are billed as the largest and most luxurious villas in all of Hawaii, along with nine additional suites with custom Hawaiian furnishings. In addition, Four Seasons recently announced a partnership with Jet Edge that enables guests to travel to all of its Hawaiian resorts via private jet.

“Introducing a refreshed design, elevated programming and enhancements, the debut of the property-wide renovation has certainly created a timely reason for guests to return to our beloved resort,” general manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Charlie Parker told Robb Report via email. “We are grateful to have loyal guests visiting Four Seasons Resort Hualālai year after year, creating lifelong traditions and experiences for families to cherish.”

Room rates start at $995 per night.