Four Seasons San Francisco Debuts Sprawling New Suites With Epic Views of the Golden Gate Bridge

The Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero wants you to enjoy the suite life.

This week, the hotel unveiled its newest luxury offerings—the Golden Gate Terrace Suite and the Embarcadero Terrace Suite.

The 127-room hotel’s two new premium specialty units are nothing in not spacious. Each spans over 1,200 square feet inside and comes with an additional 800 square feet of private, furnished terraces overlooking the city below from about 40 stories up. As you might expect, both suites include separate living areas, a dining room, a kitchenette and powder room and extra space for four guests to lounge. Part of a multi-million dollar renovation completed in July, the new units feature revamped contemporary interiors. The backbone of the redesign is a handsome cool-color palette—think soft whites and grays—that contrasts nicely with pops of color, ranging from maroon to pink. You’ll also see warm, golden accents inspired by the views of the Bay throughout the space.

The airy bathrooms feel like a personal spa, with a deep-soaking bathtub and toiletries by Codage Paris. Each comes with two marble countertops and vanities with rain showers. The corner suites also have a window next to the tub so you won’t have to miss the great views while you’re enjoying your soak. The fully furnished terraces, meanwhile, feature unobstructed views of the city including its iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

“We are so proud and delighted that all our guest rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero are now complete and open,” General Manager Gigi Vega said in a press statement. “As we unveil the expansive private Terrace Suites, we welcome guests to indulge in our luxury boutique atmosphere, magnificent views, and spacious accommodations, all presented with Four Seasons’ first-rate, personalized hospitality.”

As part of the renovation, the hotel also reopened its 40th-floor rooftop lounge, which blends stunning city views with a full menu of cocktails. See you at the bar.

Rates for the Embarcadero Terrace Suite start at $9,850 per night; rates for the Golden Gate Terrace Suite start at $10,450 per night.