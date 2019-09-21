The Four Seasons Brings World-Class Chefs, Mixologists and Designers to Its Annual ‘Pop Down’ Celebration

Every year, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts gathers some of the top talent from its properties around the world—think creative mixologists, award-winning chefs, and cutting-edge designers—and brings them together in one city for a special celebration. Dubbed “Pop Down,” the event takes place in a unique location in that city (not at a hotel), which gets transformed into a wonderland of interactive experiences. While this invite-only event (which has previously been held in Toronto, Hong Kong, and Miami) is reserved for select VIPs, this year in London, Four Seasons will host a special evening of fun open to the public—or, at least, those fast enough to score the complimentary tickets, which are available starting September 21st, while they last.

Taking place on October 4th (the day after the private Pop Down), the Pop Down Cinema will be held in Camden Town’s Hawley Wharf Basement, which will be transformed into an underground cinema inspired by the “secret screening” rooms that are popping up around the world. The space will be adored with LED swings, clusters of carousel horses, and a Carousel Bar, where two of Four Seasons’ award-winning mixologists—Philip Bischoff, representing the upcoming Four Seasons Bangkok (opening in early-2020) and Sophie Larrouture, from the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva—will be serving some of their most unique signature concoctions. Another bar serving beer, wine, and soft drinks will also be open.

Gourmet bites, meanwhile, will come courtesy of Chef Tony Truong, who oversees the Chinese-Japanese menu at Mei Ume at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square. Once in the screening room (which will be outfitted with sofas, bean bags, and cushy take-home blankets), guests can load up on fresh popcorn and ice cream before enjoying a showing of the Tom Hanks classic, “Big”—chosen by the brand for the film’s ability to bring out the inner child in us all, and to connect us with a shared, nostalgic experience.