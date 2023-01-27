The Frank Lloyd Wright Suite at This Tokyo Hotel Is a Midcentury Modern Fever Dream—and It’s Available for $10,000 a Night

Frank Lloyd Wright had a fascination with Japan, and one of his crowning architectural achievements was the world-famous Imperial Hotel in Tokyo which he completed in 1923. While the building was demolished in the ‘60s, remnants of the structure still remain, and for the first time, guests will have the exclusive chance to stay in The Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Suite.

In celebration of the aptly named Wright Building’s 100th anniversary, the hotel is opening its 2,303-square-foot suite to visitors for roughly $10,850 a night, as originally reported by Architectural Digest. Though the room itself was not actually designed by Wright—it debuted back in 2005—it reproduces the same carpets, furniture and lighting that the architect created when constructing the wing, the hotel’s press release notes. It also borrows principles from his many residential projects across the US. Think lots of airflow and natural light.

You can stay at the Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Suite at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo for $10,850 a night Courtesy of Imperial Hotel

Set high up on the 14th floor, the suite overlooks the scenic Hibiya Park and Imperial Palace gardens. The apartment-like accommodation is outfitted with a living room, dining room and bedroom. If you happen to be traveling with more than one guest, twin connecting rooms that are adjacent to the suite are available for an additional fee.

The suite was built in 2005 but takes inspiration from Wright’s original design for the hotel and residential works Courtesy of Imperial Hotel

Included in the package are daily breakfast and a daily cocktail at the Old Imperial Bar. The latter also pays homage to Wright’s architectural motifs. You’re also welcome to join in on a traditional Japanese tea ceremony that will take place in the hotel’s Toko-an, designed by Togo Murano. If you want to get a glimpse of what the complex looked like before it was destroyed, head to the Meiji Mura museum in Nagoya. Here, the original lobby, entrance and reflecting pool are on display—thankfully they were salvaged and reconstructed.

The Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Suite will be accepting bookings from January 24, 2023, through March 31, 2024.