French Bakery Fauchon Opens Its First Hotel in Paris

Since 1886, the Fauchon name has been synonymous with the finer things of French life, serving up a wide range of delicacies—from elegant pastries and gourmet chocolates to fine wines and cheeses—from its longtime base in Paris’s Place de la Madeleine. Now, for the first time in its 132-year history, the luxury food retailer is taking its chic brand of hospitality beyond the dining table: Opened on September 1, the Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris—the first in a series of planned Fauchon hotels—aims to please far more than its guests’ palates.

Located near the Fauchon store and cafés in Paris’s tony 8th arrondissement, the hotel’s elegant Haussmann building, which houses the hotel’s 54 rooms and suites, was carefully reimagined by architect and luxury hotel veteran Richard Martinet in partnership with Atelier Paluel-Marmont. Along with splashes of the brand’s signature hot pink, the stylishly bold decor features herringbone floors, bespoke furniture and carpets, jewel-toned fabrics, and fashion-inspired photography. Each room also features French doors and balconies from which you might spy the Eiffel Tower or Paris Opera. In-room tablets and Wi-Fi take care of tech needs, while bathrooms are stocked with amenities by French brand Carita, which also operates the intimate on-site Carita Spa.

Naturally, cuisine is a big part of the hotel’s experience, starting with the reimagined mini bars—called Gourmet Bars—that are custom-stocked with (often complimentary) Fauchon delicacies, from fresh pastries and foie gras to fruit-infused Champagnes. Enjoy all-day dining at the adjacent Grand Café Fauchon, overlooking the Church of the Madeleine, or you can head to the Jardin des Thés for a light breakfast or lovely afternoon tea. In the evenings, mix and mingle with other guests at Glam’Hours, gourmet happy hours featuring wines, tea-based cocktails, and upscale light bites. In between, be sure to take advantage of some of the tailor-made experiences the hotel can arrange alongside all of the city’s must-hits—the most over-the-top include private shopping trips, private boat rides along the Seine, and chef-crafted in-suite dinners.

With this hotel—along with the others planned for destinations including Doha, Kyoto, and, eventually, the U.S.—Fauchon aims to bring the same style and attention to detail it has applied to food to a larger “Fauchon lifestyle.” It’s based on what it calls the principles of GLAM: Gourmet (notable culinary touches), Location (in the heart of urban centers), Attention (to detail and bespoke service), and Mesdames (being attuned to the needs of female travelers, with touches like smart lighting, oversized bathrooms, and Dyson pro-grade hairdryers). Together, the philosophy celebrates a decidedly French focus on joie de vivre—and encourages guests to savor every moment.