11 End-of-Decade-Worthy New Year’s Eve Experiences Around the World

It’s the end of a decade, the end of an era. As 2019 comes to a close and we prepare to welcome 2020 with hopeful hearts, it only makes sense to send off the last year—and last ten years—in style. A simple soiree won’t do this time around. Instead, think bigger: We’re talking two celebrations in two time zones via private jet, an epic house party at one of London’s toniest hotels, and a private party in Dubai for you and 49 of your closest friends. Here are 11 New Year’s Eve celebrations at luxury hotels worth splurging on—after all, how many times do you get to don your finest duds, pop the bubbly, and send off a decade?