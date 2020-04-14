15 World-Class Hotels That Sell Their Stylish Room Décor Online

In the midst of this travel standstill, we find ourselves missing all the elements of luxury hotel life: the impeccable service, the appealing activities and amenities, the plush comforts, and the top-quality design. Sadly, while we may not be able to transport a hotel’s restaurant staff or spa therapist to our homes, it is possible to bring the look and feel of some of our favorite hotels and destinations into our quarantine spaces—and in the process, help support these properties when many of them have been forced to temporarily close.

Many major hotel brands have long been selling their signature items for at-home enjoyment; Four Seasons offers their famous mattresses and bedding, for example, while St. Regis stocks bath towels and robes, and Fairmont crystal glassware. But some properties are going above and beyond in what they’re peddling, allowing guests bring home unique decorative items that evoke the hotel’s style and flair, and the spirit of their locations. From artisan glassware crafted on a Maldives private island to Pucci pillow covers from Italy and leather club chairs from North Carolina, here are some standout items to snag from fifteen hotels’ online stores.