5 Live Virtual Hotel Programs That Will Bring You Calm on Global Wellness Day

Launched in 2012, and always taking place on the second Saturday in June, Global Wellness Day was created to inspire people around the world to take a moment away from everyday stressors and be at peace with themselves—while also, ideally, finding inspiration and motivation to live well the other 364 days of the year. Since then, the day has been celebrated simultaneously in over 150 countries, with everything from a 45K marathon to volunteer healthcare work along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

This year, however, making time to take stock and set intentions feels particularly important. “During this time of unprecedented stress and anxiety, we all need calming and life-affirming experiences,” says Jeremy McCarthy, group director of spa and wellness for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “Now, more than ever, people are realizing the importance of physical health and mental well-being in our lives.”

Some of your favorite hotels might be able to help jump-start that journey. While many luxury brands and individual hotels have beefed up their virtual “at home” programming during the pandemic, some will be using those web and social media platforms to offer live, guided wellness programming on Saturday, June 13. Note that while several brands and properties have plans to upload specially created videos on Global Wellness Day, these examples below will all be taking place live—allowing you to connect with participants around the world as you also look inward.