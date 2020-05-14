From Virtual Golf Lessons to Wine Tasting Seminars: 7 Online Hotel Programs That Will Keep You Sane

Schools and universities may be physically closed, but there’s still been a lot of learning going on during quarantine—for both kids and adults. From a boom in enrollment in programs like Masterclass and Babel to the seemingly unlimited social media content from chefs and mixologists (not to mention Stanley Tucci making a mean Negroni), there’s been a lot of useful stuff to scroll through. With experts on a wide array of topics already on their staffs, many hotel brands have also gotten in on the fun, launching “at-home” programs that showcase some of their talent and offer expert tips and insight. Here are some of the things we’ve learned courtesy of hotels from Maine to Mexico.