These 8 Hotel Cookbooks Will Let Your Tastebuds Travel While in Quarantine

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well,” Virginia Woolf famously said—and she could have easily added that one cannot travel well without some good meals, too. Not only does a memorable dining experience help elevate a trip, but it also creates a sensory memory that can transport us back to the place where we enjoyed it. With travel currently at a pause, these cookbooks from eight leading luxury hotels and hotel brands are filled with recipes that will take your taste buds on journeys to Italy, South Africa, Thailand and beyond—and that will help elevate your quarantine kitchen game.