There’s nothing more simply indulgent than shutting the world out in a warm water cocoon—particularly in the winter, when a steamy bath is the perfect escape from the season’s icy grip. Of course, the concept only gets better when you take it to these eight hotels, where baths are so considered, and the tubs so beautiful, the activity almost takes on the grandeur of an ancient ritual. The only challenging part becomes deciding when it’s time to get out.