5 French Alps Hotels That Combine Old-World Hospitality With Modern-Day Design

Back in the days when Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant graced the slopes of Megève and Brigitte Bardot enlivened Méribel, it was chic to spend the winter holiday at a grand hotel, mingling with other guests après-ski and sipping evening cocktails beneath a canopy of chandeliers. Then came the aughts, and with them the rise of the luxury chalet and the contemporary extravagance of not being seen. But this winter, a new generation of luxury hotel is on the rise in France, combining old-world hospitality with the newest trends in dining, design and wellness—plus that most prized of modern amenities: privacy.