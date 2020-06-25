Quantcast
// RR One

10 New Luxury Hotels in the US That Are (Finally) Opening This Summer

Their launches may have been delayed due to COVID-19, but these 10 standout spots—from California to Massachusetts—are finally ready to welcome you this summer.

The Preserve Rhode Island Courtesy The Preserve

In pre-Covid-19 times, the launch of a new luxury hotel might have been accompanied by fanfare, like a grand opening party or special events for the first guests. For hotels that were slated to open in the first half of 2020, though, the biggest thing to celebrate now is that they are able to open at all. With the travel landscape drastically changed, and even the most well-established hotels working to navigate evolving health, safety and cleanliness protocols, it’s a tricky time to be launching a new property—and competing for the attention of guests who just want to feel reassured about traveling right now.

But at these on-our-radar spots, while original plans may have shifted and services may be temporarily altered (and some facilities, like restaurants or spas, may not be introduced until later in the year), guests who decide to take the plunge will still be able to enjoy a much-needed relaxing getaway—and the thrill of being among the first to discover a brand-new hotel. From California to Texas to Rhode Island, here are ten hotels that have already opened or will be opening between now and September.

More Hotels

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad