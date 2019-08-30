This Last-Minute Labor Day Getaway Offers NYC Glamping Suites With Stunning Views of Manhattan

From the foothills of Colorado and Texas to an organic farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, Collective Retreats has set up “glamping” experiences in several scenic—and often unexpected—locations. Founded by former execs from Starwood, Bain, and Tough Mudder, the experiential travel company is aiming to redefine the traditional hotel model by creating low-impact tented retreats across the U.S., allowing guests to connect with nature without sacrificing comfort, good food and personal service. This Labor Day weekend, however, the brand is expanding past its tented roots to introduce its most upscale accommodations yet: the Outlook Shelter, now available to book at Collective Governors Island.

Though just a short ferry ride from downtown Manhattan, car-free Governors Island feels a world away from the city, with its low-slung hills and lush parks (ideal for peaceful hikes and leisurely bike rides), its wealth of historic monuments, and its vibrant arts and culture scene. It’s here in this urban oasis that you’ll find one of Collective’s tented retreats—which, starting this week, now also offer their next-gen suite option. The result of over two years of development (done in conjunction with Land Ark RV, an architect-founded company known for its stylish mini-houses), the Outlook Shelters boast a mid-century modern-inspired design enveloped in an exterior crafted in Brazilian hardwood and black corrugated metal.

Inside the climate-controlled, 400-square-feet suites, 10-foot-high ceilings, white-washed pine walls, and a “nautical Scandinavian” aesthetic set the stage for King beds topped with 1,500 thread-count linens, a curated library and locally sourced mini-bar and designer furnishings. The ensuite bathroom comes stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities, rain-head shower, spa robes and a “beauty bar” of handpicked products—some of which you can use in the soaking tub, which looks out at what are arguably some of the best views in NYC. More sweeping vistas can be enjoyed from the two private decks, each outfitted with Hay furniture, Pendleton blankets, and Yet coolers ready to be filled with craft beers and rosé. (Meals can be enjoyed at the on-site restaurant or via room service.) Guests booking the Outlook Shelters will also enjoy private boat transfers from Pier 25 to the island, making this “camping” getaway as easy as it is cushy.