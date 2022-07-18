Gleneagles, Known for Its Scottish Countryside Hotel, Opens a Luxe ‘Townhouse’ in Edinburgh

With its 850-acre resort in the heart of scenic Perthshire, Gleneagles has long been known as the property of choice for travelers visiting the Scottish countryside. Now, the 98-year-old brand hopes to see the same success with its first-ever outpost—this time with Gleneagles Townhouse— in the capital city of Edinburgh.

Located on St. Andrew’s Square in the center of town, the property opened on June 6th in a late 18th century landmarked building that was once home to the British Linen Bank, which later became the Bank of Scotland. Ennismore, the company that owns Gleneagles, spent close to five years transforming the interiors into a luxury hotel in a destination where the options for upscale accommodations are few and far between.

While Gleneagles in the country is a sprawling estate, the Townhouse is a four-story compact jewel box with 33 rooms, an all-day restaurant, rooftop bar, gym, spa and members’ only club. Ennismore’s in-house team of designers and architects oversaw the restoration, creating an aesthetic that’s a mix of contemporary chic and classic Georgian.

Guest rooms are each unique in décor, size and ceiling height, but all have decorative moldings. The top suites overlook St. Andrew’s Square. Features throughout include the original fireplaces and paneling, stone columns, elaborate cornicing, antique lighting, gold detailing and a smart collection of contemporary artworks by Scottish artists.

The heartbeat of the Townhouse is undoubtedly The Spence, the all-day 120-seat restaurant situated in the bank’s former glass-domed main hall. Head chef Jonny Wright, who has worked at restaurants in the United Kingdom and Europe, turns out a seasonally changing menu of Scottish-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. The dishes are on par with the impressive space and rely on the country’s bounty of seafood and produce. Hits include the Isle of Mull diver scallops with apple, Persian lemons and wasabi, whole roasted turbot and spinach and broccoli filo tart.

Lamplighters (pictured at top), the rooftop terrace bar with unobstructed views of Edinburgh’s skyline, is for members and hotel guests only. Come sunset, this is the place to be, drink in hand—whether that means a cocktail or a tipple from the extensive list of wines, whiskies and spirits overall.

Wellness is a highlight at the Townhouse and a retreat within a retreat in what used to be the bank’s vault. The gym is spacious and equipped with the latest machines from Technogym, and there are dedicated studios for yoga and spinning. Other amenities designed to help guests and members unplug include a cryotherapy chamber, infrared sauna and two-treatment room spa with massages and facials featuring Barbara Strum and Tata Harper products—two beauty brands with strong fashion set followings.

Service is a point of pride for the property. Given its small size, the staff has the bandwidth to lavish guests with personal attention but in an unobtrusive way. And then there’s the location: The hotel is in walking distance from Edinburgh’s top attractions, making the vibrant metropolis ripe for exploration. Rates start at $600 per night.