Quantcast
// RR One

The Gramercy Park Hotel’s Warhol Collection Is Now on View for the First Time Ever

Among the standout Pop art pieces are rarely seen portraits of Giorgio Armani and the Shah of Iran

Andy Warhol at the Gramercy Park Hotel Photo: Courtesy of Gramercy Park Hotel

New York City’s historic Gramercy Park Hotel may have long-standing reputation as a music industry favorite (David Bowie nicknamed it “the Glamercy” back in the ‘70’s, and everyone from the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan to Blondie and The Clash checked in while on tour), but these days, it’s art that’s taking center stage. While the walls of the boho-chic spot’s public spaces are always adorned with pieces from the hotel’s $50-plus million collection, as of September 5, guests will be surrounded by 16 rarely-seen works by Andy Warhol—including two pieces that are among the most valuable in the whole collection.

Related

The first-ever dedicated Warhol exhibit replaces a showcase of works by photographer David LaChapelle (which, at over two years, was the hotel’s longest running exhibit to date.) Among the Warhol portraits gazing out from the walls of the lobby-level Rose Bar are those of Rudolph Nureyev (painted in 1974 and 1975), Jerry Hall (from 1984), the Shah of Iran (from 1978), and Giorgio Armani (two from 1981); the latter are said to have the highest price tags. All the pieces are owned by real estate magnate Aby Rosen, a noted Warhol collector—and owner of this hotel, among others.

Andy Warhol at the Gramercy Park Hotel

Andy Warhol at the Gramercy Park Hotel  Photo: Courtesy of Gramercy Park Hotel

It was when Rosen bought the hotel in the early-2000’s that art became a key part of the design. In 2006, artist/ filmmaker Julian Schnabel was enlisted during the renovation to help design many of the spaces and furnishings, and curate the featured sculptures and artwork. For the latter, he was able to pull from that multi-million-dollar in-house collection, which includes pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Fernando Botero, Tom Wesselman, and Damien Hirst. The hotel is always rotating what’s on display, so while there to check out the Warhols, be sure to make your way to the adjacent Jade Bar, the lobby, and the Gramercy Terrace to spot other world-class works. Exhibits at the Gramercy Park Hotel tend to run for six to twelve months, but no end date has currently been set for the Andy Warhol display.

Andy Warhol at the Gramercy Park Hotel

Andy Warhol at the Gramercy Park Hotel  Photo: Courtesy of Gramercy Park Hotel

More Hotels

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad