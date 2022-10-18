This Five-Star Hotel in Argentina Is Now Offering a Moonlight Tour of the World-Famous Iguazu Falls

Travelers can now enjoy one of the world’s seven natural wonders by moonlight.

The Gran Melia Iguazú in Argentina has just unveiled a new night-time tour of the world-famous Iguazu Falls. For the unversed, the five-star hotel is the only one located inside the Iguazú National Park. This subtropical rainforest in the country’s Misiones province encompasses many breathtaking waterfalls, and the new package certainly capitalizes on that.

The immersive “Full Moon in the Falls” experience begins with sunset cocktails and tapas at the hotel’s Alter Rooftop Bar. You’ll then partake in a moonlit walking tour in the rainforest that runs right by the famous Devil’s Throat Waterfall. After soaking up the starry sky, you’ll enjoy a four-course feast of traditional Argentinian BBQ inside the hotel’s onsite restaurant, Merkado. (Don’t worry: there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, too, if you’re not a die-hard carnivore.)

Post-meal, you’ll spend the night in one of the hotel’s lavish rooms. To top it off, every guest leaves with a parting gift: some crystals and stones that are replete with that all-important full moon energy.

The view from the junior suite balcony. Melia International Hotels

“We take great pride in this unique location, surrounded by all of nature’s beauty and want to provide guests with the most special experience that immerses them in this magic,” Gran Melia Iguazú’s general manager Ana Goti told Robb Report. “Why just visit one of the world’s natural wonders when you can stay inside it?”

The 180-key hotel has 14 different types of rooms and suites to choose from. The most premium accommodation belongs to the “RedLevel.” Guests of this level will also enjoy a VIP lounge and a private reception area. When making dinner reservations, you’ll also have preferential reservations at all restaurants.

While at the hotel, you can embark on various other outdoor activities, including guided treks in the rainforest that borders Brazil and Paraguay. If you’re traveling for relaxation, there is a 500-square-foot infinity pool to lounge in that overlooks the falls. You can also indulge in a spot of pampering at the Yasi Spa or hit the gym and saunas. There are even live music performances at the Amaro Bar & Lounge. What more do you need?

The Full Moon in the Falls package starts at $740 per night for a single person.

