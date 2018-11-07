Hide Hotel Flims Opens Slopeside in Switzerland

The high-altitude terrain of Verbier, lively après ski scene of Zermatt, and glitz and glamour of St. Moritz and Gstaad often overshadow Switzerland’s lesser known ski resorts, like Flims. But this charming alpine village is not to be underestimated: It connects with the villages of Laax and Falera, forming one of the largest ski destinations in the country. In-the-know adrenaline junkies head here each winter for the 150-plus miles of mostly intermediate pistes, vast off-piste areas, and four terrain parks with nearly 90 features, including the world’s largest half pipe. And now, with the Hide Hotel set to debut on December 15, the ski area finally has a destination hotel fitting with its outstanding terrain—and with a cool factor on par with the likes of Experimental Chalet Verbier and Ultima Gstaad.

Owner Günter Weilguni and Norwegian designer Erik Nissen Johansen are the visionaries behind the new slopeside hotel, which is part of the Design Hotels group. The duo has made a name for themselves with stylish stays like HUUS Gstaad Hotel and Spedition—their hotel in the Swiss city of Thun which was awarded the Prix Versailles of UNESCO for its dazzling interior design. And their latest project slots right in alongside their previous aesthete hotels. The property features plenty of Scandi–inspired design elements, like hanging fireplaces and locally sourced stone and wood finishes, giving Hide an overall sense of hygge (the buzzword for the Danish approach to coziness). But nothing falls into chalet clichés, and the 47 penthouse-style rooms have a midcentury Modern edge thanks to rattan headboards, geometric wood paneling, and brass light fixtures.

When it comes time to hit the slopes, a mountain concierge is on-hand to help with everything from rentals and lessons to access to the Laax Open, one of Europe’s most prestigious snowboarding events. Swiss celebrity chef Andi Tschanz has been tasked with refueling powder-worn skiers, and has created a menu of elevated mountain fare like dry aged beef with risotto and salsify and pear soup spiked with smoked trout—which can be paired with pours from the property’s ambitious wine cellar. There’s also an Airstream caravan-turned-bar, which will serve skiers local beers, Glühwein (or mulled wine), and cocktails like the Hidden—a mix of Jägermeister, Kirsch cherry liquor, sweet wine, ginger, Branca mint, and lime. And, if you have energy left to spare after all of that, the hotel lounge will host a resident DJ for jet-set style après entertainment.