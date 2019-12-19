Channel Your Inner MaCaulay Culkin With This Insane $100,000 ‘Home Alone’ Hotel Experience in Chicago

Ever since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York debuted in 1992, people have been dreaming about living it up like Kevin McCallister for a night—spending Christmas sans annoying family in a five-star suite with all the room service your stomach can handle. Well, thanks to a new holiday offer by the Hilton Chicago, now you can.

Touted as the “Silver Tuna” of hotel packages—you might remember the crook Harry described the McCallister residence in such a way—the experience allows guests to relax in an over-the-top suite and relive all their favorite moments from the film.

Why Chicago? The scene where Kevin and his family are reunited on Christmas morning was actually shot in the Hilton Chicago’s Conrad Suite, not the famed Plaza Hotel in New York. So, this is the actual suite you see on screen—and it’s a beauty. Spanning a lofty 5,000 square feet across two floors, the Conrad Suite includes an opulent master bedroom, two additional guest rooms, plus plenty of lounge space where you can kick back and come up with your plan to defeat those dimwitted criminals.

The suite will be decked out with all the festive trappings—just like the movie—and comes complete with all the requisite “Silver Tuna” amenities, like a fully stocked “Wet Bandit Bar” and a very special “Turtledove Takeaway.” A butler will be there to cater to your every whim and bring you ice cream and hot chocolate with a hint of peppermint Schnapps should you so desire.

When you’re ready to get out and explore the Windy City, you’ll be chauffeured in a private limousine to see the McCallisters’ iconic home, while enjoying Champagne and your very own cheese pizza.

The Hilton Chicago’s Home Alone 2 experience is priced at $100,000. If that’s a little out of your budget, you can always charge it to your mum’s credit card. For more information and booking, contact Silvia Aleszczyk at 312-786-6218.

Check out more images of the Conrad Suite below: