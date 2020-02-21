Hilton Will Open a $4.3 Billion Mega-Resort in Las Vegas Next Year

Seasoned Strip-goers will remember the original Las Vegas Hilton. The enormous resort sheltered the revelers of Sin City for decades, til it switched hands in 2012. Now, the hotel chain is rolling the dice with one helluva comeback plan.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to design a sprawling $4.3 billion mega-resort that marks the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history.

Slated to open in the summer of 2021, the development will bring together three top-tier Hilton brands into one expansive 3,500-room luxury resort that’s fit for Las Vegas royalty. There’ll be a 1,700-room hotel dubbed the Las Vegas Hilton, a 1,500-room Conrad and a smaller property designed for high-rollers.

“With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World’s priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market.”

So, what can guests expect? In addition to oversized contemporary suites, there will be facilities like a 5,000-seat theater—perfect for hosting A-list celebrity residencies and corporate events—a 220,000-square-foot outdoor complex with seven pool experiences, a high-tech spa and fitness center, plus an extensive collection of casual and fine-dining restaurants and bars.

In true Vegas fashion, the resort will also feature games aplenty. You can hit the tables at a next-generation 110,000-square-foot casino complete with slots, table games, high-limit gaming areas, private gaming salons, dedicated poker rooms, as well as a 14,000-square-foot “Entertainment Zone” which includes a race and sportsbook and featured live entertainment. Effectively, you have all the fun and color of the Strip in one space.

Building for the new Resorts World Las Vegas has already kicked off—it’s now one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the country—with approximately 2,200 construction workers chipping away on the 88-acre site each day. The hotel is due to be completed by the end of next year, which gives you plenty of time to get your Vegas crew ready.

Check out more photos of the resort below: