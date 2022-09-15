Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences

Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though.

The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than the 901 rooms in the original hotel.

The new addition houses 75 residences ranging from one to three bedrooms . Each residence features a shiplap foyer with beamed ceilings, along with hand-scraped wood floors and a coastal color palette. On top of that, you’ll enjoy prime views of the Pacific coast out of the large windows. The spacious living area comes with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower. Additional perks include a veranda for lounging and a balcony with a fireplace. You’ll even have a washer and dryer if you need to refresh your ‘fits. To top it off, each residence has a dedicated private entrance and a valet for a smooth and fast check-in. There will also be a VIP concierge on hand to make sure all your needs are taken care of while on vacation.

The King-size bed in the primary bedroom. The Shore House at The Del

Guests will get full access to all of the hotel’s amenities, naturally. The Shore House is within walking distance of the private cabanas in front of the oceanfront pool, so you can soak up some sun during your stay. When hunger strikes, you can grab a table at the Bistro to enjoy dishes like charred octopus skewers and Peruvian pork sandwiches. The restaurant has a large outdoor patio so you can dine beachside. It also has a communal table for events, wine tasting and other demonstrations. In addition, the pool lounge offers a Baja-influenced menu that includes likes of fresh oysters and yuca fries, while the Blue Hour bar offers small bites and a range of signature cocktails.



Pool bar. The Shore House at The Del

“We are so proud and delighted to introduce an incredible new chapter for Hotel del Coronado,” Harold Rapoza, general manager of Hotel del Coronado, told Robb Report. “As we unveil Shore House at The Del, we welcome guests to indulge in oceanfront views, sophisticated amenities, and residential-style accommodations, all presented with personalized service.”

Ready to plan your beach getaway? The property is currently accepting reservations and the residences start at $1,299 per night.

