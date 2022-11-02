Forget Selfies. This Historic Hotel in Monaco Provides an Artist to Paint Your Portrait

It’s not uncommon for hotels to offer personalized robes or pajamas to commemorate your stay, but Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo wants to make you the centerpiece of this particular souvenir.

The historic five-star property is now offering guests the chance to get their portrait painted by celebrated French artist David Djiango. Starting at $2,700, each sitting takes only a couple of hours and the work will be delivered directly to your door in three to four weeks. What a way to immortalize a trip.

Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo

Nicknamed the architect of the portrait, Djiango studied structures before pivoting into painting and thus has a very distinctive way of bringing each piece to life. The verticality of the lines and repeated touches of color, for instance, create a sense of movement much like the motion that’s captured in the hurried sketch of a building. Before painting the portrait, Djiango will take a few pictures of you (and/or your family) and then do a quick sketch on an iPad. You select your favorite images and colors, then await your memento at home.

Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo

The portrait sitting is one of a handful of new experiences the hotel has added to its “Just for You” program, which aims to make each stay even more memorable. Other highlights include a private leather workshop with French label Berluti and an in-depth wine tour of a domain in Provence. On top of that, the hotel also offers personalized itineraries and packages themed around Formula 1, Valentine’s Day and more.

Emanuele Scorcelletti

The property itself is nothing to sneeze at, either. Located in Monaco’s ritzy Carré d’Or right by the Mediterranean Sea, the belle epoque–style building dates back to 1889 but was completely renovated in 2004 by acclaimed French designer Jacques Garcia. It now features 125 lavish rooms and suites, along with four restaurants (two with Michelin stars), an outdoor pool haven designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld and a spa headed up by the house of Givenchy, no less.

Sounds like the perfect setting for a portrait.