This Company Will Pay You $10,000 to Relax Poolside at Luxury Hotels for 2 Weeks

Getting paid thousands of dollars to chill by the pool of a luxurious hotel might sound like a fictitious job your inner-child created—like a full-time ice cream taster or professional video game player—but Hotels.com is about to make that stupendous childhood dream a reality.

This August, the online travel and accommodation website—which lists more than 325,000 hotels in approximately 19,000 locations—is offering to pay one lucky professional sun worshipper $10,000 to travel to six swanky resorts across the US, and relax poolside for a total of two weeks.

According to a press release from Hotels.com, the “Poolhop” will enjoy a two-night stay at each resort. During that time, they’ll be required to produce ultra-hashtaggable images and killer statuses for the brand’s social media platforms. The company says the Poolhop should have “a passion for capturing amazing trip pics” as well as “a love for all the perks of hotel life.” Basically, assume the role of an Instagram influencer for a couple of weeks and you’ll get a hefty chunk of change and pool-side cocktails. Seems like a pretty good trade.

In addition to the obvious perks—$10,000 cash, plus complimentary accommodation and travel—the Poolhop will also receive one year of Gold Rewards member status on Hotels.com and have their photos featured on the website and social channels.

Over the course of the two weeks, the Poolhop will stop by the William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn where they can snap a pic of Manhattan’s sparkling skyline and the Four Seasons Hualalai where they can tuck into Hawaii’s freshest oysters; as well as the Mondrian Los Angeles; the SLS Las Vegas; the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado; and the National Hotel in Miami.

Want in? Anyone 21 or older who can swim is eligible to apply. Simply head to the website and provide your name, Instagram handle, 100 words on why you’d make the ideal Poolhop and a short review of your favorite hotel pool. The competition closes on Tuesday, June 25, and the winner will be notified shortly after July 4.