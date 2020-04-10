4 Amalfi Coast Hotels Are Offering Glamorous Future Getaways to Help Support Covid-19 Research

If you’re dreaming of a getaway to Italy’s glamorous Amalfi Coast, now’s the time to make plans for a future trip—and help fund a good cause at the same time. This week, four of the area’s most iconic hotels—Le Sirenuse in Positano, Il San Pietro di Positano, Palazzo Avino in Ravello, and Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi—announced that they have teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Don Alfonso 1890 to help support research for a Covid-19 vaccine by offering certificates for future stays and experiences. By banding together, they aim to raise €200,000 for the cause.

The hotels recently posted an announcement to their Instagram pages with details on the initiative. The first 40 people who donate €5,000 to the Fondazione Melanoma Onlus (an immunologist-led center working on coronavirus research) will get a certificate for a two-night hotel stay and an unforgettable wine-pairing tasting dinner for two at the excellent Don Alfonso 1890. You’ll also enjoy extras determined by each hotel, from spa treatments and walking tours to guided wine tastings and Martini mixing classes.

Each hotel has allotted just ten vouchers towards the initiative. Le Sirenuse and Il San Pietro di Positano’s stays have all already been claimed, but you can still snag spots at Hotel Santa Caterina and Palazzo Avino. (Il San Pietro di Positano will also be releasing an additional 30 vouchers for various offers at its restaurant.) In order to claim one of the certificates, first contact your hotel of choice to confirm availability, then wire the donation to the foundation at the bank account provided by the hotel. Once the hotel receives your proof of payment, it will issue your e-voucher, which you can redeem up to two years after the hotel’s 2020 seasonal opening date. Le Sirenuse, Palazzo Avino and Hotel Santa Caterina are all members of Leading Hotels of the World, while Il San Pietro di Positano and Don Alfonso 1890 are members of Relais & Châteaux.