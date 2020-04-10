Quantcast
// RR One

4 Amalfi Coast Hotels Are Offering Glamorous Future Getaways to Help Support Covid-19 Research

Act fast: The first 40 people who donate €5,000 to research for a Covid-19 vaccine will be gifted with stays at hotels like Palazzo Avino and Hotel Santa Caterina, plus a tasting dinner at the celebrated Don Alfonso 1890.

Hotel Santa Caterina Amalfi Coast Courtesy The Leading Hotels of the World

If you’re dreaming of a getaway to Italy’s glamorous Amalfi Coast, now’s the time to make plans for a future trip—and help fund a good cause at the same time. This week, four of the area’s most iconic hotels—Le Sirenuse in Positano, Il San Pietro di Positano, Palazzo Avino in Ravello, and Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi—announced that they have teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Don Alfonso 1890 to help support research for a Covid-19 vaccine by offering certificates for future stays and experiences. By banding together, they aim to raise €200,000 for the cause.

The hotels recently posted an announcement to their Instagram pages with details on the initiative. The first 40 people who donate €5,000 to the Fondazione Melanoma Onlus (an immunologist-led center working on coronavirus research) will get a certificate for a two-night hotel stay and an unforgettable wine-pairing tasting dinner for two at the excellent Don Alfonso 1890. You’ll also enjoy extras determined by each hotel, from spa treatments and walking tours to guided wine tastings and Martini mixing classes.

Palazzo Avino Amalfi Coast Italy

The Belvedere Suite at Palazzo Avino in Ravello  Courtesy The Leading Hotels of the World

Each hotel has allotted just ten vouchers towards the initiative. Le Sirenuse and Il San Pietro di Positano’s stays have all already been claimed, but you can still snag spots at Hotel Santa Caterina and Palazzo Avino. (Il San Pietro di Positano will also be releasing an additional 30 vouchers for various offers at its restaurant.) In order to claim one of the certificates, first contact your hotel of choice to confirm availability, then wire the donation to the foundation at the bank account provided by the hotel. Once the hotel receives your proof of payment, it will issue your e-voucher, which you can redeem up to two years after the hotel’s 2020 seasonal opening date. Le Sirenuse, Palazzo Avino and Hotel Santa Caterina are all members of Leading Hotels of the World, while Il San Pietro di Positano and Don Alfonso 1890 are members of Relais & Châteaux.

More Hotels

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad