A New Netflix-Style Travel Service Offers Unlimited Access to 60,000 Luxury Villas and Resorts

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could pick your next vacation the same way you choose your next Netflix binge? That is, spontaneously and according to your mood. Now, one luxury vacation company wants to make that fantasy your travel reality. On Monday, Inspirato announced the nationwide rollout of a new subscription service offering unlimited access to 60,000 luxury villas, estates, hotels and resorts around the world for $2500 a month.

Called the Inspirato Pass, the service is meant to work not unlike like a certain other subscription you can’t live without. It works like this: To book, subscribers browse curated listings on the Inspirato Pass website—new trip options refresh daily—and then simply request a reservation. Inspirato takes care of the rest, whether you desire a private sailing lesson for a bachelor party in Costa Rica or a keto-vegan-paleo-friendly chef to deal with Aunt Sue’s dietary restrictions at your Swiss chalet. The monthly subscription ensures that you won’t have to pay any additional nightly rates, taxes or fees upon reserving your getaway. Pass holders can also reserve Inspirato experiences like a bespoke South African safari or lavish Danube River cruise.

The $2,500 per month pass allows for one active reservation at a time, but if that proves insufficient for your travel-binging proclivities, you can opt for the more robust Inspirato Pass 2 or Inspirato Pass 3, which allow you to book two or three reservations simultaneously, for $5,000 or $7,500, respectively. Reservations become available on the site one week in advance or further. For an extra $500 per pass, guests can unlock unlimited sharing privileges, allowing designated friends and family to book a trip.

A recent perusal of pass offerings revealed sojourns ranging from four nights in a Tuscan villa with an estimated value of $13,169 to a seven-night jaunt in a Deer Valley home appraised at $9,276. (Both start on July 19, if you’re interested.) All trips include a dedicated vacation advisor, pre-trip planning assistance and on-site concierge service.

As the first upscale travel subscription service, Inspirato aims to appeal to those who view frequent travel as a way of life and relish the thrill of embarking on impromptu vacations. Following a successful beta-testing in Denver and the Bay Area (100 passes have been purchased thus far), the company is now proceeding with the nationwide rollout.

“Inspirato Pass is the first innovation I’ve seen after 17 years in the hospitality business that affluent consumers are really excited about. In the coming months, we plan to continue grow our portfolio of more than 60,000 trip options by adding new hotel partners from both well-known brands and also boutique hotels across the globe,” Brent Handler, Founder and CEO of Inspirato, told Robb Report. “As a simple monthly subscription, Pass removes the friction and annoyance of paying high nightly rates and allows for more frequent travel, at greater value.”

So there you have it—a monthly subscription that lets you travel ‘n’ chill, housekeeping included.

For more information or to reserve your pass now, visit inspiratopass.com.