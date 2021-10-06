From a Private Tour of Kensington Palace to ‘Diamond Dust’ Massages: InterContinental Unveils New $75,000 Luxury Travel Experiences

After 75 years of welcoming guests, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is ready to celebrate.

One of the world’s oldest and largest hotel brands has just announced a collection of exclusive experiences to mark its diamond anniversary that run the gamut from a celebratory riff on the French 75 to a collection of fittingly glitzy global trips.

The crown jewel—or jewels, we should say—are the new Diamond Stay packages. Aptly priced at $75,000 (or the equivalent) a pop, the curated, one-of-a-kind stays will take place at a selection of InterContinental outposts that have been hand-picked from the hefty portfolio. Naturally, you can expect all the requisite white-glove service and obligatory comforts, but it’s the unique experiences that really set these pricey offerings apart.

If you fancy a jaunt across the pond, the London and Edinburgh package will give you an opportunity to soak in the heritage and culture of the United Kingdom. You’ll start at InterContinental London Park Lane, which is built on the site of the Queen’s childhood home, with a luxurious stint in the hotel’s Mayfair Grand Suite. Like a true member of the upper crust, you’ll be given exclusive access to Kensington Palace and treated to private viewing of the Crown Jewels, a classic afternoon tea and a portrait shoot with a Royal family photographer.

Next, you’ll be whisked away on a private jet and checked into the Master Suite at InterContinental Edinburgh. From here, you’ll enjoy a private dinner at Edinburgh Castle, helicopter to Marchmont House for a tour with a Sotheby’s expert and a look into creating a bespoke tartan or tweed. This four-night package starts from a princely £75,000, which is around $101,715 at the current exchange rate.

Meanwhile, Down Under, the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay and the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort are each offering a five-night stay in a top-flight suite for AU$75,000 (roughly $54,500). The Double Bay experience includes a private tour of Sydney Harbour with an indulgent picnic and a chance to design a piece of jewelry with Taarick K’dor of the House of K’Dor, while the Hayman Island getaway features a private tour of the Great Barrier Reef, a helicopter ride over Whitehaven beach and a sailing tour of the stunning Whitsundays.

Not to be outdone, the InterContinental Maamunagau Maldives Resort’s 5-night stay (priced from $75,000 for six adults) offers guests a chance to explore the crystal-clear waters right by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and swim with the country’s largest known population of manta rays alongside a marine biologist.

Representing the UAE, the InterContinental Dubai Marina’s package (priced from AED 75,000, or roughly $20,400) is sure to dazzle travelers with a two-night stay in the hotel’s penthouse overlooking the city’s marina, a 7-course Michelin-starred feast prepared by Chef Jason Atherton, a massage featuring diamond dust and a ride through the streets in a luxury supercar. Oh, and you’ll also get a specially engraved piece of Cartier jewelry to take home as a memento.

A little closer to home, you can sleep in the Penthouse Suite of the InterContinental New York Barclay for upwards of $25,000 a night. Here, you’ll partake in an exclusive cocktail lesson in which you’ll learn how to make the aforementioned anniversary cocktail; dubbed the InterContinental75, it features Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and the Botanist Islay Dry Gin. You’ll also enjoy a couples massage, a special movie screening on the penthouse terrace and 75,000 IHG Rewards points to continue the celebrations after your stay.

If that’s not enough, there are also Diamond Stay packages available at the InterContinental Manza Beach Resort in Japan, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula in Vietnam, the InterContinental Washington DC, and various properties in China.

“During a challenging period, it’s important to take time to celebrate milestones and begin to enjoy new adventures again wherever we can,” Jane Mackie, IHG’s senior vice president, global marketing for luxury and premium brands, said in a statement. “The InterContinental brand has been part of many special moments throughout its storied 75-year history and continues to be a place for celebration, connection and indulgence.”

Just imagine what InterContenential’s centennial will bring.