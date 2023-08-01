This Luxe 39-Key Hotel on the Coast of Scotland Could Be Yours for $2 Million

Anyone can buy a vacation home, but adding a hotel to your property portfolio is quite the flex.

As luck would have it, a beachy retreat on the western coast of Scotland just listed with the Modern House for $2 million (£1.5 million). Positioned on seven acres among Barra’s craggy windswept cliffs and rolling hills, the award-winning Isle of Barra Beach Hotel will give you serious bragging rights.

Overlooking the pink sands of Tangasdale Beach, the striking asymmetrical property comprises three structures with a total of 39 guest rooms, two self-contained managers’ apartments, and another private apartment.

A seven-acre beach resort on a remote island in Scotland just listed for $1.9 million The Modern House

Accessible by air or sea, the hotel is a 75-minute flight from Glasgow or a scenic, five-hour ferry ride from Oban. The sleek exterior pays homage to the seaside surroundings with a facade that takes inspiration from the hull of a ship. Conversely, the interior is super vibrant yet cozy with tons of artful touches, soaring vaulted ceilings, and loads of natural light.

Known as the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel, the resort currently had 39 guest rooms across its two stories The Modern House

While stunning as is, the resort can be elevated even further. According to the Modern House, the current owners have collaborated with Stuart Bagshaw of Scotland’s SBA Architects on plans to convert the spread into a more luxurious, high-end retreat. Keeping the spirit of the hotel intact, the proposal includes turning the current guest rooms into spacious suites with balconies and direct beach access. Plus, there have been talks of building additional accommodations inspired by the turf houses found in the farmlands of Iceland. Should the next owner choose to move forward with the revamp, they will need to get the required planning permission, of course.

WATCH

The hotel comes with proposed plans from architect Stuart Bagshaw to renovate the property The Modern House

During the day, there’s plenty to do from swimming at the adjacent beach to gardening, birdwatching, or horseback riding. Of course, you could always venture beyond the grounds to hike the rugged mountains. By night, the outdoor terrace is the perfect spot for viewing the Northern Lights. That’s sure to make your friends jealous.

Click here to see all the photos of the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel.