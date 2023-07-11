This N.Y.C. Hotel Will Fly You to the Hamptons in a Chopper for a Beachside Picnic

It’s difficult to see both Manhattan and the Hamptons in one short stay, but the James New York NoMad has devised a way for travelers to enjoy the two upscale destinations in a single day.

The 337-key boutique hotel just unveiled a new package that includes an overnight stint in the city and a beachside lunch in affluent East Hampton. Guests will be chauffeured between the two destinations in a private helicopter, no less.

The experience kicks off at the James. Set within an early 20th-century Beaux-Arts building on the corner of 29th Street and Madison Avenue, the hotel acts as a sophisticated sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding concrete jungle. Guests will enjoy one night in a “Jimmy Suite,” which offers separate living and sleeping areas, a custom-designed king-sized bed, and two full-size bathrooms upon request.

The exterior of the James. The James New York NoMad

The next morning breakfast will be served in Scarpetta’s café. The on-site Italian restaurant does lunch and dinner, too, if you’re peckish at any other time. The hotel also has a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called the Seville if you fancy a tipple at any point throughout your stay.

Blade helicopter will fly you to East Hampton. Blade

After breakfast, guests will board a Blade chopper for a 40-minute flight to East Hampton that includes a private tour of the area. You might remember the James and Blade previously offered a similar trip from N.Y.C. to Miami.

The picnic will be set up next to a picturesque beach. Hamptons Picnic Co.

A private car will then take you to a plush beachside location for lunch. Designed by Hampton’s Picnic Co., the custom pop-up picnic will include three courses of locally curated fare from Harbor Market & Kitchen in Sag Harbor. Lobster rolls, anyone? You and your guest will also be gifted two bottles of local rosé from Wölffer Estate to enjoy after the trip.

The picnic includes three courses plus wine. Hamptons Picnic Co.

You’ll head home before sunset and arrive back in Manhattan for dinner in the Big Apple. The Michelin Guide just added 14 new restaurants to its New York list so you have plenty of places to choose from.

The Hamptons Day Trip starts at $6,106 for two people.