This Nashville Hotel’s Holiday Package Treats You to Italian White Truffles

Indulgence is at the core of holiday celebrations, and few foods represent indulgence more than white truffles—particularly those culled from the forests of Italy’s Piedmont region. This winter, one Nashville hotel with serious gourmet cred is going all in on those woodsy delicacies with a package that celebrates truffles from morning to night.

Opened in 2020, the Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, recently introduced the White Truffle Christmas package, a $17,000, two-day experience that is available to guests until December 26. The idea was inspired by the hotel’s acclaimed on-site Italian restaurant Yolan, which is run by James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano and award-winning wine director Cathy Mantuano, both formerly of Chicago’s Michelin-starred Spiaggia. (The couple also serves as the hotel’s overall food and beverage partner, overseeing the various outlets and room service.)

“White truffles are coveted because they are wild and cannot be cultivated, which makes them a true gift of nature,” Tony Mantuano notes to Robb Report. “The sweet, pungent, earthy aroma is unlike any other for a truly intoxicating fragrance.” The truffles used in the Yolan kitchen and featured in this package are sourced from Italy-born, Chicago-based chef Giacomo Marinello. “Giacomo’s family has a historic estate in Umbria, Tenuta San Pietro a Pettine,” says Mantuano. “They are a completely independent and short supply chain for truffles. White truffles are only available for a short time, beginning in late October until the end of December or first frost, which adds to their rarity.”

Guests who book the White Truffle Christmas package will check in to the Presidential Suite, a 2,175-square-foot haven with touches like a marble soaking tub, well-equipped kitchen, curated art collection and private, eight-seat marble bar. For this occasion, the one-bedroom suite will be decorated in the spirit of the season, complete with a festive tree, a selection of holiday-themed albums to play on the Audio-Technica turntable and denim stockings monogrammed for the guests by local company RangerStitch. Also waiting for you upon check in will be a bottle of vintage Champagne Brut, Krug, Reims 2004.

The food, though, is the main attraction. Package guests will be treated to an eight-course dinner for two at Yolan, with each course paired with wines selected by Cathy Mantuano. Many of the dishes will featured truffles shaved tableside. By doing this, “the guest not only sees the truffle but gets more of the aroma before savoring the taste,” Tony Mantuano says. The dishes themselves were created to best showcase the earthy accents. “We feature the white truffles on gnocchi or risotto with Parmigiano-Reggiano, grilled steak or soft-cooked eggs, as these dishes are the perfect stage for the white truffles to shine,” says the chef.

Eggs—with, of course, white truffles shaved on top—are also part of the daily in-room breakfast for two included with the package. And as one last treat, guests will be able to take home a gift of a limited-edition Winter, Vo. 1 candle, only 150 of which were made for the hotel by Nashville’s 27.9 Fragrance. In keeping with the forest theme, the candle features a woodsy, earthy scent created with such notes as birch bark, vetiver and cedarwood—but, alas, no truffles. The White Truffle Christmas Package is $17,000 for two guests for two nights, inclusive of all taxes, fees and gratuities. To book, contact Lane Barnes, VIP Accommodations Manager, at 629-231-3159 or lane.barnes@thejosephnashville.com.