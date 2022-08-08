This New Luxury Hotel Package in Charlotte Gives You a Chauffeur and a Private Rooftop Cabana

Things are getting a little more lavish in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To celebrate its first year in business, the Queen City’s JW Marriott hotel is launching an ultra-plus new offering filled with five-star amenities for its VIP guests. Called the Elevated Luxury package, the experience is built around accommodations in its 1,100-square-foot presidential suite, which enjoys a view over the building’s rooftop pool and unobstructed vistas of the city’s skyline.

The suite includes a commodious master bedroom and a marble-clad ensuite bath. In addition to a spacious dining room and living area, guests can also treat themselves to the private in-room bourbon bar, which is stocked with top-shelf whiskeys to fix an Old Fashioned in the privacy of your suite.

But what really ups the ante in this package is all of its extra perks. These include a private limousine service, which will take you to various key attractions around Charlotte during your stay. There’s also a personal concierge who’s available to you 24/7, should you need to plan a local outing or help securing a dinner reservation during your visit.

Guests can travel down to the hotel’s rooftop lounge, called Aura, to enjoy the scenery from an exclusive cabana reserved for the suite’s occupants. The cabana includes a stocked mini-fridge, scented towel service, and even botanical-infused gin & tonic popsicles. If that’s not sufficiently relaxing, the package also comes with a spa experience for two people, including JW’s Platinum HydraFacial, full pedicure and a slimming body ritual to help melt away any tension.

WATCH

“The level of luxury and attention provided through the Elevated Luxury Package is simply unmatched in the city of Charlotte,” said David Malmberg, general manager of JW Marriott Charlotte, in a statement. “We are so excited to celebrate our first year in Charlotte by providing a truly unprecedented hospitality experience that showcases the very best the JW Marriott brand has to offer.”

You can book the package from now through the end of 2022.

Room rates for the suite start at $8,000 per night.