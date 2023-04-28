The Late Karl Lagerfeld Designed This Lavish Five-Star Hotel in Macau. Here’s a Look Inside.

From TV series and biopics to the Met Gala and its accompanying exhibition, the late, great Karl Lagerfeld is being honored in all manner of ways. The latest homage to the German designer comes in the form of a decadent, five-star hotel in Asia.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has just announced it’s opening a new 271-key property at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau this June. The Karl Lagerfeld Macau is the only hotel in the world that was designed entirely by the fashion mogul, according to owner and operator SJM Resorts. It was also the last interior design project Kaiser Karl completed before his death in 2019.

Lagerfeld, who pulled triple duty as creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, showcased inexhaustible creativity throughout his lifetime. He developed an instantly recognizable aesthetic that balances timeless elegance with just the right amount of glitz and glamour. SJM says the designer worked on the hotel for years and every inch exudes his incomparable style, from the large-scale installations to the plush bedsheets.

The lobby. Derry Sio

The decor pairs Chinoiserie elements with a bold color palette, intricate patterns, and ornate details. The 271 rooms and suites also combine classic Chinese design with contemporary Western touches. The custom headboards, for instance, were inspired by auspicious Chinese coins that represent good fortune. Similarly, the circular room dividers mirror traditional Chinese moon gates. Other highlights include porcelain vases that were handmade in Jingdezhen, extravagant chandeliers by Terzani, and striking sculptures by artists Marcel Wanders and Jean-Michel Othoniel.

The Autograph Suite. The Karl Lagerfeld Macau

In terms of size, the nearly 3,800-square-foot Autograph Suite offers the most amount of space, as well as two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, a living room, a massage room, a dining room, and a media room with karaoke. Naturally, you can also expect a butler service, exclusive in-room check-in, a 24-hour concierge, and a turndown service.

The Book Lounge. Derry Sio

Beyond accommodation, the hotel is equipped with a spectacular Book Lounge featuring 4,000 hand-picked tomes, a spa and wellness center with indoor and outdoor pools, and a restaurant called Mesa that is headed up by acclaimed Portuguese chef José Avillez.

The hotel’s Book Lounge. Derry Sio

The grand opening of the hotel in June will be marked by multi-day celebrations. Further details on the events will be announced shortly. Stay tuned, jet-setters.