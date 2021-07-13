This Exclusive New Lounge at LAX Is So Luxe It Lets You Skip Those Long Security Lines

An exclusive new hotspot is coming to Los Angeles—and it’s not in Hollywood.

This week, PS, the company behind the vaunted Private Suite experience at Los Angeles International Airport, announced plans to open a luxurious lounge within its private terminal. Dubbed The Salon, the elevated social space was created for both solo travelers and small groups to enjoy. It features a full bar, an expansive outdoor garden and top-shelf food and drinks. And similar to the company’s private suites, the lounge helps travelers avoid the long lines and general discomfort of the main airport terminal. Guests will have access to expedited TSA screening on departure, customs and immigration processing on international arrival and direct-to-aircraft transportation across the airfield at accessible prices. Reservations to access The Salon will be available to PS members and non-members 21 years old and older starting July 30. (Sadly, you can’t bring your pets.)

You can use The Salon before your departure, but it’s also available as an arrival lounge. When you land, Salon guests will be greeted at the aircraft door by a PS agent and escorted directly from the plane to the luxury terminal, where you can wait for your luggage to be delivered. Once you’re inside the lounge, you’ll have access to a full menu and bar through the property’s partnership with renowned Los Angeles-based restaurateurs, the h.wood Group. The complimentary menu offerings are California- and Mediterranean-inspired, and feature a seasonal rotation of foods and beverages. Each selection is a chef-prepared, made-to-order plate or handcrafted cocktail.

The look of both the Salon and the PS private suites—the latter launched in 2017 and re-branded in 2020—were crafted by renowned design consultant, Cliff Fong. The LA designer’s placements of vintage Goyard pieces, one-of-a-kind antiques and tastefully arranged coffee table books make the space feel more like the stylish home of a friend than an airport lounge. The Salon also boasts a curated art installation programmed by Creative Art Partners, whose collection includes over 15,000 unique pieces from artists all around the world.

The luxe setting is available to members and non-members for $695 per person, per visit. If you’re a PS member, using the Salon will give you access to complimentary parking as well as vehicle detailing and checked luggage handling. If you’re not a member, a selection of services is available at an additional fee. Head over to the PS website for more information.