Leaders of Luxury: Barry Sternlicht’s Hotels Invest in the Future of Our Planet

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it. In this episode, we sit down with legendary hotelier Barry Sternlicht. The founder and CEO of Starwood Capital Group as well as the visionary behind such brands as 1 Hotels and Baccarat Hotels, Sternlicht is investing in a better future for the world of hospitality—one where the environment is priority and experience is everything. “I want to do something that has meaning,” Sternlicht says. “It’s time that we proved that you can live well and luxuriously—and ecologically sensitively.”