At This Secluded Beachside Retreat in Cape Town, Dolphins and Whales Outnumber Guests

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge is a quaint seven-room seaside hideaway right in the heart of South Africa's remote De Hoop Nature Reserve.

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown Courtesy of Natural Selection

If the occasionally bone-rattling three-and-a-half-hour drive from Cape Town doesn’t leave you completely breathless, your first glimpse of Lekkerwater Beach—when you spy cottages clinging to a hillside cloaked in fragrant fynbos, with an endless sweep of ocean unfurling below—will take care of the rest.

This scenic swath of South Africa’s remote De Hoop Nature Reserve was favored by former president F. W. de Klerk as a weekend retreat. Today, it’s reborn as a seven-room seaside hideaway by safari outfitter Natural Selection.

In keeping with the breezy beach-house spirit, rooms are spare but sumptuous, and meals are communal and delicious. But the focus, from every angle, is what lies beyond. The secluded setting and marine-protected coastline mean guests are outnumbered by dolphins and whales; in fact, De Hoop claims some of the best land-based whale watching in the world.

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown

Courtesy of Natural Selection

In this era of hyperbole, the lodge’s name is refreshingly unassuming: As you sit on the deck of your chalet, watching southern right whales breach and spout, it might strike you that Lekkerwater, or “nice water” in Afrikaans, is an epic understatement.

Check out more pictures of Lekkerwater Beach Lodge below:

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown

Courtesy of Natural Selection

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown

Courtesy of Natural Selection

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown

Courtesy of Natural Selection

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop in Capetown

Courtesy of Natural Selection

