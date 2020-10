Travel, at least as we knew it, was on pause for much of this year—and many planned hotel openings delayed by a year or more thanks to the pandemic and slump in demand. As a result, though, 2021 looks to likely to be jampacked with high-end hotel debuts. So we’ve pulled together the 39 must-see luxury properties opening next year across the world, plus a couple that might even be open in time for New Year’s Eve if plans aren’t derailed.