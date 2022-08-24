This London Hotel Is Offering a New Package Focused on Getting You a Better Night’s Sleep

Under the best of circumstances, a luxe hotel stay will provide a much-needed sense of relaxation and renewal. This Mayfair hotel in London wants to ensure you actually get a better night’s sleep.

The Brown’s Hotel from the Rocco Forte Hotel Collection has announced its Forte Winks offering that helps guests get some much-needed shuteye.

“Sleep is essential for your health and skin. The World Health Organization and the National Sleep Foundation both stipulate that we need eight hours of sleep per night,” says Irene Forte, wellness advisor for Rocco Hotels, in a press statement sent to Robb Report.

Guests arrive for their two-night stay receiving a curated sleep kit that includes a set of pajamas, a lavender-infused sleep mask and night cream. During the day they receive a Buona Notte facial at the onsite spa for some added renewal. And then in the evening, a turndown service arrives to offer a menu of different calming teas ranging from chamomile to infused herbal blends. That’s followed by sleep-inducing mindfulness mantras to guide you to dreamland. The next morning, no need to feel rushed, breakfast arrives for you in the room as part of the package.

The 115-room property has 33 suites. The hotel’s crown jewel is its Kipling Suite, named after Rudyard Kipling, who wrote The Jungle Book and stayed at the property on numerous occasions. The 1,665 square-foot suite includes views of Mayfair’s Albermarle Street from its floor-to-ceiling windows with English-inspired wallpaper and fabrics throughout the layout.

When you’re ready for an afternoon break, there is also has an English tea room onsite for a cup of Earl Gray with a menu of sandwiches and pastries to choose from and their staple restaurant, Charlie’s, serves traditional British dishes. After you awake from your beauty rest, the hotel is within walking distance of famous shopping streets and next to green spaces like Hyde Park for a light stroll.

The two-night experience is on offer from October 2022 through 2023 with rates starting at $1,700 for two people and the hotel is taking bookings now.

