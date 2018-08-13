The Stylish Awol Brings a Shot of Fresh Energy to Provincetown’s Surprisingly Stuffy Hotel Scene

Provincetown, with its reputation as the rowdy younger brother of the Cape Cod’s more buttoned up destinations with its always colorful crowd, doesn’t need much embellishment. What it does need, however, is a shot of fresh energy in its luxury hotel scene. After all, revelers need chic digs to call home, too. And now, with the transformation of the Inn at the Moors into the swinging, stylish Awol, the Cape’s northernmost point has gotten just that.

Lark Hotels, known for its collection of bouquet properties throughout the region (including hotspots like Kennebunkport), has used the Inn’s existing structure and prime West End location as the jumping-off point for its new vision of upscale but unstuffy P-town hospitality. New England traditional has given way to blonde woods, bohemian textures, and the kind of casual, low-slung furniture that wouldn’t look out of place on the sun soaked shores of Malibu. Far from uprooting the property from a strong sense of place, this understated—though undeniably Instagrammable—design creates a stylish kind of blank canvas, allowing the Cape Cod landscapes and the destination’s proud LGBTQ history and vibrant community to take center stage.

And while the interiors are expertly curated, the focal point of each of the 30 rooms are their outdoor spaces. There are patios equipped with hammocks for first-floor rooms, for example, as well as palatial balconies with daybeds overlooking the marshy tidal waterfront for those on the second floor. The Lark Suite is the property’s one departure from its otherwise pared-back style—the 1,200-square-foot space features palm-print wallpaper done in neutral sandy tones, a plush bed with a glamorous gold-and-Lucite four-poster frame, and party-ready private rooftop deck. And even if you don’t book into the Lark Suite yourself, the chances you’ll get invited into that rooftop soiree are high. This is P-Town, after all.

The destination’s famous communal, welcoming spirit diffuses itself throughout every aspect of the seasonal property, which will be open annually from May to October. Outside, the sun-lounger surrounded pool is the social hub, where guests can mix and mingle while they sip and splash. There are also three fire pits where guests can put their room’s s’mores kits to good use, along with tables big enough to seat everyone for the tapas-style breakfast served each morning. Each room also comes equipped with beach cruisers, which guests can use to make their way into town, where they’ll likely run into fellow Awol-ers at Commerce Street institutions like Jimmy’s Hideaway (one of the best restaurants on the strip), trying their third lobster roll of the day at the Canteen, or indulging in a bit of classic P-Town fun at Crown & Anchor.