Inside the Race to Design the World’s Most Over-the-Top Penthouse Suite

Paris may be emblematic of this phenomenon, but there are plenty of other cities experiencing this change. In London—expected to add 8,000 hotel rooms this year, 10 percent of them luxury—the six-year-old Rosewood launched its three-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot, $14,300-a-night Lincoln House this past fall in a former private event space. The project came about “to ensure we stay innovative and relevant,” says managing director Michael Bonsor, “and that we continue to exceed expectations.” Despite other similar spaces in the city—such as the 2,850-square-foot Royal Suite at the Savoy and the 4,850-square-foot Sterling Suite at the Langham—the Rosewood has recently had so many requests for large suites that it couldn’t keep up with demand.

In Boston—whose hotel boom will see the luxury-room count doubling—the city’s longstanding Boston Harbor Hotel (BHH) carved its new penthouse-floor John Adams Presidential Suite out of former event space too. The room opened months before the city’s Four Seasons One Dalton Street debuted. “We knew our existing top suite product just didn’t compete,” says general manager Stephen Johnston. The new 4,800-square-foot, $15,000-a-night Adams suite—set under the hotel’s iconic rotunda, with a private elevator, a service kitchen and waterfront views through double-height glass walls—now very much does. Manhattan, meanwhile, may well be the only city to give Paris a run for its money as the place plus ultra of this phenomenon. The arms race arguably began here a few years back, in Midtown, when the Four Seasons debuted the 4,300-square-foot, $50,000-a-night one-bedroom Ty Warner Penthouse, designed in collaboration by Peter Marino, I. M. Pei and Ty Warner himself, the hotel’s billionaire owner. And now the Park Hyatt has a similarly priced, similarly sized super-suite: the three-bedroom, 59th-floor Manhattan Sky Suite, designed by Jeffrey Beers, with floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree views, plus an art collection that includes originals by the likes of Philip Guston and Sarah Sze. Beyond abundant bedrooms, extensive square footage and high-touch furnishings, these suites also convey a certain home-away-from-home feeling. BHH, for its part, even turned to a firm with experience in both hospitality and residential interiors, Los Angeles’s SFA Design, which had created a house for the property’s owners. Not only did the hoteliers “want to have the best suite in town,” confirms SFA principal Rosie Feinberg, who led the project, but “they wanted to have the most residential one, too.” That meant making it unique, incorporating unusually large amounts of inlaid stone, for example, and hanging a 1,200-piece, eight-foot-long custom crystal chandelier from the living area’s glass ceiling. Framed Hermès scarves decorate the walls, along with original works from local artists. Boston’s best florist handles the fresh flowers and plants, both inside and on the 1,000-square-foot terrace. The space includes a kitchen for a personal chef or one brought in for dinners (along with a dedicated, private service elevator), a cozy cinema room and a separate wing suitable for children and their caregivers or other members of a guest’s staff. In another hallmark of this new generation of super-suites, the Adams’s open floor plan echoes au courant residential design, creating a flowing space meant for entertaining as well as relaxing. At Rosewood London’s Lincoln House, the flexible living, dining and entertainment area unfolds across a wing on the third floor of the hotel’s landmarked 1914 Edwardian-style building. “It has the feel of a series of apartments that were brought together” to create a floor-through sense of space, says William Paley, who’s a longtime associate of legendary designer Tony Chi and oversaw this suite. It’s not just the physical space that’s getting bigger and bolder. The hotels are raising the stakes on included services and amenities, too. When you’re operating in this stratosphere, butlers are all but de rigueur, so for guests of the Manhattan Sky Suite, Park Hyatt added a personal chef, airport transfers via Blade helicopters and hour-long spa services for up to six people. In addition to airport transfers, the Prince de Galles’s Suite Lalique comes with a personal assistant at your request 24/7 and, even more enjoyably, an on-call private bartender. It may be the result of cutthroat competition, but this luxury-suite arms race ultimately produces something entirely pleasant, begetting what Prince de Galles general manager Gerald Krischek calls “a transformational experience” for guests. The Suite Lalique offers them the ability to “live in this unique space in this great city” as if it’s their own capacious and cosseting apartment, and perhaps its design might even inspire the renovation of a space within one of their homes or yachts. And it’s that sort of experience—and creative spark of originality—that may ultimately be the greatest luxury money can buy.