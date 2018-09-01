A Tuscan Gem Launches a New Villa-within-a-Villa

Like its sister hotel, Lake Como’s iconic Villa D’Este, Tuscany’s Villa La Massa appeals to guests who seek authenticity, appreciate the details, and value their privacy—in other words, jet setters who are more about soaking it all up than making a scene. Now, those discerning travelers have an even more exclusive option to choose from at the dreamy, 41-room hideaway, thanks to the launch of Casa Colonica, a restored 19th-century farmhouse featuring four elegant suites.

Set about five miles outside of Florence and overlooking the Chianti Valley and the Arno River, Villa La Massa (whose main house was built in the 16th-century for a minor Medici) sits on 22 acres dotted with floral gardens, lemon and olive groves, and an organic chef’s garden. Tucked just off the entrance to the grounds, across from the estate’s historic chapel, the 6,500-square-foot Casa Colonica—which has never been open to guests before—has just come off of a full-scale, year-long restoration by local architects and artisans. The result is a house ringed with lush gardens that marries traditional regional materials with modern conveniences and technology.

Inside, Casa Colonica houses two suites upstairs as well as an additional suite and junior suite on the ground floor. The latter two can be paired together to create a two-bedroom casita, complete with a small private garden. The design throughout is that of a modern Tuscan country house, nodding to tradition with stone walls, wood-beamed ceilings, terracotta flooring, and hand-carved woods accented by custom hand-made silk rugs and pops of vibrant colors. A central kitchen (shared by the suites) is stocked with modern appliances and an eight-seat dining table perfect for light breakfasts before heading out for the day, while an internal courtyard features plush loungers and blooming jasmine, tempting guests to spend lazy afternoons with a book in hand.

Book the whole Casa and you’ll be treated to a complimentary chef-led cooking class in the kitchen—and if you’re lucky, a lesson in Tuscan bread making at the 16th-century bread oven, which was discovered and restored as part of the renovation process. Cocktail lessons under the stars in the courtyard and other VIP perks also come with calling the whole villa your own—though enjoying an exclusive slice of the Italian countryside at your own pace is reason enough pack your bags.