Mandarin Oriental Unveils a New Collection of Rental Homes and Villas

Looking to take your family or group vacations to the next level this summer? Through a just-announced new partnership, Mandarin Oriental has introduced an exclusive portfolio of private villas, mansions and homes that will make your getaways much more swoon-worthy.

Working with StayOne, a company that according to its website lists the “finest one percent of holiday homes” provided by a community of opulent homeowners, the Hong Kong-based hotel chain will offer the stays in three countries. The debut collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes includes properties in France, Spain and the United Kingdom, with eight hand-picked homes overall.

Whether you select the 660-acre estate in the heart of Cotswold or the beachfront villas in France, you’ll be treated to the same special benefits at each location. For starters, a dedicated concierge will be on hand 24/7, from your initial booking through departure, to assist with any pre-arrival requests, such as arranging local experiences and transportation. Upon arrival, you’ll find plush bathrobes and sustainable bamboo toothbrushes at each of the homes, and if you’re traveling with little ones, you can make requests for child-friendly necessities and experiences. An in-house private chef, approved by the luxury hotel brand’s culinary experts, will also be on-hand to create dishes based on your preferences. And with daily housekeeping, you won’t have to worry about doing the dishes. All of the homes will also undergo rigorous health and safety audits by both companies before your arrival to ensure hygiene awareness is prioritized.

There’s no limit to what you might experience. Those looking to visit Ibiza, for example, will have three rental properties to consider including Tagomago private island, the Palms and Villa Lagarto. The standout among the three is, of course, the 148-acre private island that has one sole villa; you will have the island to yourself, and the villa houses 10 people and is surrounded by a variety of stellar walking trails and a historic lighthouse. For couples seeking privacy, the Palms might be a better choice as it sits on the quieter southwest coast of the island.

Over in the south of France, you can stay at Villa Oxygen or La Maison vue de Saint Jean. The latter houses 12 guests and the former can welcome 10. For ocean views, La Maison is the top choice as it sits on a hilltop overlooking the French Riviera, while Villa Oxygen in Saint Tropez is better suited for families thanks to its large swimming pool and panoramic sundeck. Meanwhile, Mallorca lovers can enjoy stays at the equally exceptional Villa Puesta del Sol and Ca’n Miquelet. For best views of the Mediterranean, book the villa, which is just minutes away from the Port d’ Andatx harbor.

Finally, you can live out your royal fantasies at the Cirencester Estate in the UK’s Cotswolds. The massive Georgian estate boasts a heated swimming pool, a private lake, a sauna and a yoga deck. You’ll also find a tennis court and hidden outdoor bar on the grounds, and room for 20 guests across 10 bedrooms. Be sure to bring the entire family, and then some.

In a statement, Thomas Benner, who co-founded StayOne with Jorge Munoz in 2018, says “our members already provide the very best of luxury homes around the world, but our collaboration with Mandarin Oriental has created a unique offering in the luxury villa market.” The company currently offers over 3,500 properties in over 250 destinations. Mandarin Oriental invested in the company back in 2020.

“We are excited to be extending the Mandarin Oriental brand to new ventures and to be introducing new experiences to our fans around the world,” says James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in a statement. “These handpicked luxurious homes fit naturally into our portfolio and their locations provide opportunities for our guests to combine a hotel visit with a villa stay and explore more of the destination in different ways. We look forward to working with StayOne to identify many more perfect homes to include in the collection.”

Rates for the grand Cotsworlds estate range from about $8,900 to $12,400 per night, while a stay at La Maison vue de Saint Jean in the French Riviera starts at $5,700 per night and Tagomago private island starts at $22,600 a night. Visit the Mandarin Oriental website for more details.