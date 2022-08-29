Hotel Esencia’s New Mexican Mansion Comes With a 20-Seat Theater and an Underground Speakeasy

Mexico’s Riviera Maya is known for its gorgeous beaches that span from Tulum to Puerto Morelos. Next month, the famed coastline will gain another drawcard.

Hotel Esencia, the beloved hideaway that was once home to an Italian duchess, is opening a lavish escape for 21st-century royals this September. The new Esencia Mansion spans a jaw-dropping 12,000 square feet and comes with four suites to sleep up to eight of your crew. It was brought to life by the hotel’s in-house design team and New York-based interior designer Giancarlo Valle, who was tapped by the hotel’s current owner Kevin Wendle.

Born from Wendle’s love of hosting family and friends at his homes around the world, the manse will act as a second “main house” to the existing boutique hotel. Steps away from the shores of the idyllic Xpu Ha beach, the stylish abode will feature artworks by contemporary artist (and frequent hotel guest) Marcel Dzama, as well as pieces from Wendle’s personal collection.

Inside the main living room, you’ll find a wet bar for entertaining and an intimate lounge with oversized windows that showcase the tropics. The eat-in kitchen features modern appliances that you or your private chef can use to whip up meals. There’s also a large family kitchen that connects to a breakfast terrace.

The light-filled primary bedroom is connected to a luxe primary bathroom with a shower room, a bathtub, double basins and an indoor-outdoor pool. Adjacent to the bedroom, there is an office that opens out to a terrace with a hammock and a view of the main pool area below.

The three other “jungle suites” include peaceful outdoor terraces and separate lounges. On the rooftop of the manse, meanwhile, you’ll find a plunge pool, a covered terrace that can entertain 20 people, a collection of sun loungers and 360-degree views of the ocean.

As for amenities, guests can make use of a fitness studio filled with high-tech equipment, like the virtual on-demand trainer known as The Mirror, a Woodway treadmill and Pent Fitness weight sets. Another standout is the hidden screening room with seating for 20 guests. There’s even an underground speakeasy with a secret jungle entrance and a DJ booth that can be staffed upon request. The bar comes fully stocked, of course.

To top it off, Hotel Esencia comes with a private helicopter service and airport transfers. You can also book private tours to visit must-see parts of the region, such as the Tulum Ruins, Coba, Bacalar and Merida.

Rates for the Esencia Mansion start at $11,000 a night. That fee includes private round-trip transportation, a personal concierge, daily in-villa breakfast and a resident chef.

Click here for more renderings of the property.