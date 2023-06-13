You Can Summer Like Mariah Carey With a Two-Night Stay at Her Lavish Beverly Hills Rental

Mariah Carey wants to help you live out your sweetest fantasy this summer.

The music icon is offering the Lambily, and all others, a chance to book a two-night’s stay at her favorite Beverly Hills vacation rental on Booking.com. Carey, a five-time Grammy winner, has been staying at the 10,380-square-foot Laurella Estate for the last three months—Jack Russell and family in tow—breaking in its eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms for you. Luxe amenities ranging from a sauna to a private backyard pool are a few perks that come with the booking, dubbed Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape, plus a special itinerary curated by the “Obsessed” singer.

Inside the Laurella Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. Booking.com

After you lounge and take in the home’s scenic views, Carey’s exciting list of activities will lead you to her go-to dining spots, museums, and shops in the area. The experience includes reservations at L.A. hot spots such as the Terrace, Cara, Nobu Malibu, Dan Tana’s and Craig’s. A fashion stylist will help you get Mimi-ready before stepping out with a private consultation where you’ll learn the artist’s beauty and self-care tips. For a more grounding experience, the itinerary also offers guides to local sites such as Runyon Canyon and the Getty.

Carey preparing a meal in the manse’s kitchen. Booking.com

“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” Carey says in a statement. “My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience L.A. in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!”

The renowned singer-songwriter and Booking.com teamed up for the first time last year to create the ultimate holiday experience. Carey offered fans a three-night stay in her extravagant NYC penthouse at the Plaza as part of the one-time booking, which also featured a host of VIP experiences curated by the artist—ranging from tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden to a private tour of Radio City Music Hall.

A look inside the opulent marble-clad primary bathroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub. Booking.com

Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape will launch for booking on June 21. The sprawling digs will be available to one lucky fan (two guests maximum) from June 24 through June 26 for just $6.21. All parties sleeping over will need to be 21 years of age or older to check-in the abode where breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided. Visit Booking.com for more info.