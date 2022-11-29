Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience Comes With a Cocktail Party in Her NYC Penthouse

This holiday season, Mariah Carey is giving you the ultimate present.

The singer, known as the Queen of Christmas, has teamed up with Booking.com to offer you and a guest the ultimate festive experience in New York City this December. You’ll be the first and only duo to enjoy the weekend-long trip—which was specially curated by the songstress herself based on her travel preferences. The extravagant package includes a three-night stay in the Plaza, one of the Big Apple’s most iconic hotels, as well as an epic itinerary that will lead you to Carey-approved hot spots for holiday sightseeing from Radio City Music Hall to the Top of the Rock.

The experience will go from December 16 to 19 for the low price of just $20.19. The jaw-dropping rate honors the year Carey’s classic single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And, so you can make the most of the holiday fun, all your flights, airport transfers and local transportation to and from all NYC’s holiday attractions and activities are included in the package. Once you arrive in the city, a number of VIP experiences will be become available exclusively to you and your guest.

Views of Mariah Carey’s NYC penthouse interior (left) and rooftop terrace with a view (right). Timeless Eye

Topping the festive yet luxe list of experiences is the private cocktail hour you’ll enjoy at a cozy space inside Carey’s stunning NYC penthouse apartment. Après drinks, you and a friend can venture out onto the home’s rooftop terrace, with views of the Empire State Building, for a professional Christmas card photoshoot. When you’re ready to wind down, a three-night stay in a Grand Luxe King room at the Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel awaits you, as well as dinner reservations at the singer’s favorite NYC restaurants, such as Nobu and Mr. Chow.

Tickets to Carey’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16 will also be on offer, along with a few other unforgettable experiences. These include a signed copy of Carey’s new holiday book, The Christmas Princess, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and tickets to the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. The last will give you access to a VIP pre-show reception where you can take a private tour of Radio City Music Hall and meet a Radio City Rockette.

Stops at the Top of the Rock round out the offerings, where you’ll receive a private guided tour and VIP ice-skating experience at Rockefeller Center. A private skating session also comes with the package, as well as access to a private hospitality tent for sipping hot cocoa and taking photos while some of Carey’s greatest hits play to keep your spirits bright.

The Radio City Rockettes and a view of the Grand Luxe King room at the Plaza. Booking.com/The Plaza

Booking.com is a site that connects millions of travelers with a range of transportation options from rental cars to flights and features 30 accommodation types, varying from houseboats to hotels. The brand has most recently become popular for working with actor Idris Elba on travel campaigns, but its collab with Mariah appears to be the first of its kind offered by the company.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” Mariah shares in a statement. To live like the Queen of Christmas for a weekend, visit Booking.com on December 14 at 5 pm EST to purchase the package, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.