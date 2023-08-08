This Luxe Hotel on the Mexican Riviera Is Welcoming Guests Back After a Two-Year Renovation

Relaxing coastline views aren’t the only thing on display at Belmond’s Mexican outpost.

Dubbed Maroma, the beloved hotel closed its doors in April 2021 for a revamp that would reimagine the site with Mayan designs, traditions, and culture at the forefront. Belmond shared plans to reopen the tropical destination by May 2023 but officially began welcoming guests again in August. Now housing 72 rooms, suites, and villas, the Tara Bernerd & Partners-reimagined hotel is still the five-star resort you remember, but with a refreshing twist.

Known for its white stucco buildings placed in alignment with the Sacred Geometry of Mayan masonry, Maroma offers upscale hacienda-style living. Bernerd and her team collaborated with local artisans to introduce a diverse range of pan-Mexican art and design to the hotel. Up to 80 percent of its furniture and objects are handmade in Mexico by ceramist Jose Noe Suro, Henequen Textiles, and artist Eduardo Ricon. Suro worked with Bernerd’s team to painstakingly hand paint 700,000 Jalisco clay tiles for the guest rooms, while Henequen Textiles made rugs from hemp-like materials. Ricon, meanwhile, fashioned displays featuring native botanicals.

Maroma’s sun-soaked grounds on the Riviera Maya Edgardo Contreras

Maroma sits on a private stretch of sand. Its assortment of acommodations now includes 10 new one- to two-bedroom beachfront suites that provide you with unobstructed views and direct beach access. Some of the new suites feature a private pool and gardens. If you’re seeking more privacy, the two-bedroom beachfront pool villas may suffice or you could book the 3,939-square-foot Villa Maroma. The latter houses four spacious bedrooms, a full kitchen, bar, an outdoor terrace—and of course, its own pool.

For your dining needs, Belmond partnered with Michelin-star chef and restauranteur Curtis Stone to launch Woodend by Curtis Stone, Maroma’s signature restaurant. The new hotspot whips up dishes inspired by the sea and jungle, ranging from grilled blue shrimp with green mango and charred almonds to Baja striped bass with tomato fondue. Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho also continues his run at Casa Mayor, where sustainability is prioritized. Up to 90 percent of ingredients used for its dishes are sourced from Mexico and the Yucatan peninsula for colorful dishes spanning Michoacan corundas to Jalisco-style Birria.

Inside one of the suites with a private terrace. Belmond

The legendary beach hangout, Freddy’s Bar continues to provide you with live music, fresh seafood, cocktails, and breathtaking views of the sea. The Bambuco bar, meanwhile, serves up seasonal herbal drinks crafted from local garden-sourced ingredients. It also practices a “zero waste” policy for recycling and composting 100 percent of its products and ingredients. Additionally, all three of the pools at Maroma have been redesigned with Sukabumi tiles handmade from volcanic stone, in the same turquoise hues as the region’s natural cenotes.

Additional amenities and entertainment offerings at Maroma include the biophilic Maroma Spa by Guerlain, an apothecary, and a site housing the revered Melipona bee, dubbed Meliponario. The spa will open in November and offers nature-focused treatments, in the meantime, you can immerse yourself in the region via bike rides through the jungle or discover how tortillas and spirits such as tequila, mezcal, and stool are made. Maroma is also the only luxury hotel in the Riviera Maya with a Starlight Tourism Certification from the United Nations. As you spend nights under the stars, an astronomer maps out Mayan constellations. Guests can also explore the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere while partaking in PADI-certified dives.

View from the poolside deck at Belmond’s Mexican outpost. Belmond

Maroma’s latest wildlife conservation effort as a member of the EarthCheck program is one final detail of note. The hotel houses an onsite nursery that produces over two thousand endemic plants and acts as an important nesting and breeding area for endangered bird species, such as Olive Throated Parakeets and White-Fronted Parrots. Maroma’s created a conservation program to conserve those bird species and their hatchlings.

Rates start at $1,095 a night for a Deluxe Room at Maroma, based on double occupancy. And if you’re thinking of hosting an event there, you’re in luck. Its indoor-outdoor event venues are available for bookings with the option to privatize the hotel for up to 200 guests. Learn more at Belmond.com.

Click here for more images of the hotel.