This Luxe Mexican Hotel’s $85,000 Couples Trip Wants You to Pop the Question This Valentine’s Day

Want to pop the question? This Mexico City hotel has the perfect package to help you plan your dream engagement.

Las Alcobas has recently unveiled its newest VIP offering, available all throughout February, aimed at couples looking to take the next step in their relationship. The excitement begins right upon your arrival in Mexico’s capital, where you’ll hit the runway in a private-jet transfer from Fly Across, a private-charter service. Then, you’ll be escorted to the hotel’s Pasaje penthouse suite for a luxe three-night stay. The 1,291-square-foot accommodations are the crème de la crème when it comes to suite living—and a potential backdrop for your upcoming proposal—as it’s the only one in the entire city with a wrap-around terrace for picture–perfect skyline views.

The stunning one-bedroom suite is a decidedly modern residence, filled with decor and furniture in a mix of neutral colors, with pops of red and yellow hues, and wooden accents. The lodging also includes a primary bathroom, with a deep soaking spa-like tub, a rain shower and two vanities, and a separate living room made for rest and relaxation. That wrap-around terrace, meanwhile, is encompassed by lush gardens, giving you and your partner the ultimate private oasis. In fact, it’s so secluded that, upon your arrival, chef Rodrigo del Valle from the property’s on-site restaurant Anatol will prepare a personalized Valentine’s Day dinner to be held in your suite—or the eatery’s private dining room.

Outdoor terrace. Las Alcobas

The next morning, you’ll be whisked away to the skies in a private hot-air balloon ride. From these heights, you’ll have the best perspective to take in the Teotihuacan ruins, known for its ancient pyramids, from above. Once you hop off the gentle ride, a romantic breakfast picnic in the countryside will be waiting for you. Then, prepare to be pampered for the rest of the afternoon, as you and your partner will get private access to the hotel’s Aurora Spa for a relaxing couple’s massage class, including two one-hour treatments of your choice. Finally, the evening will conclude with special dinner reservations at a secret location.

And what would a romantic vacation be without a little extra bling to go with it? Enjoy your breakfast the next morning while shopping for new accessories during a private appointment with premier Mexican jeweler Berger Joyeros. Afterward, you’ll visit the iconic Frida Kahlo’s house before wrapping up the day with a Mexican cooking class and tequila tasting.

“The cosmopolitan sophistication of CDMX creates a unique destination . . . From day walks through tree-lined streets filled with culture and unexpected cultural stops curated by our Concierge team to the perfect romantic table in hideaway locations,” Samuel Leizorek, founder and CEO of Las Alcobas, told Robb Report. “Your senses will live a memory for a lifetime.”

If any one of these glamorous activities sound like the perfect proposal spot, just call the Las Alcobas reservations desk and let the concierge take care of the rest.

Rates for the package start at $85,000 for three nights. Jewelry not included.

