MGM Resorts Is Launching a Doggy Concierge Program to Check on Your Pooch While You Play

MGM is going to the to the dogs.

Sure, we love a pet friendly resort, but often there’s the caveat that you can’t leave your fur baby in the room while you’re not there, which ends up making the whole pet-friendly thing seem, well, pet-unfriendly.

But MGM Resorts hotel casino just unleashed a new program in its properties in Vegas, Springfield, Mass., Detroit and its Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Miss. Your pooch can join you at these resorts and be pampered with a level of high-roller service that few four-legged guests have ever experienced—in Sin City or elsewhere.

There are the complimentary treats to start their stay off right, dog bowls and dog mats.

But the best part is that while you are in the casino rolling dice or at one of the many restaurants chowing down, you need not worry about your pup, as a $25 fee will insure that a doggie concierge will check in on your furry friend and send you a text message along with a photo confirmation. In addition, the resort’s human concierge can arrange dog-walking services through one of the resort’s preferred providers.

These dog-friendly programs are limited to two dogs (with a maximum combined weight of less than 100 pounds) per room, and your pet must be on a leash when accompanying you outside your room. Needles to say, they must also be house broken.

The designated dog-friendly rooms and suites at MGM Resorts properties are available for an upgrade of $50-$175 per day, per dog, depending on the property, and can be reserved by going to MGMResorts.com/dog for additional information.

Now, asking for a doggy bag after failing to polish off that 18 ounce bone-in ribeye at Jean-Georges Steakhouse at Aria or that 16 ounce, 42 day dry aged bone-in New York Strip at Park MGM’s Bavette’s Steak House has a whole new air of legitimacy, when you-know-who will be waiting to greet you back in your hotel room.