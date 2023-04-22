You Can Now Tour London in a Limo Like a Queen Mother—Literally

Time to practice your royal wave from the backseat of a chauffeured classic.

The Milestone Hotel & Residences, a five-star hotel located just steps from Kensington Gardens and the royal Kensington Palace has teamed up with bespoke itinerary company, Beyond Curated, to create a perfectly posh day on the town. During the weekend of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, guests can tour London via a Jaguar Daimler, once owned by the the late, great Queen Mum, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon. But that’s not the only Windsor whip in the garage.

Courtesy of the Milestone

“We are very fortunate to have access to the fleet of cars commissioned to service the Queen Mother,” Beyond Curated’s founder Linda Hugo told Robb Report. “The chauffeurs are very knowledgable about the car’s stories.”

From the hotel, guests are chauffeured around to experience historic locations, as well as hidden gems royal watchers won’t want to miss.

“This tour is focused around the three King Charles. Of course, we go to the usual places like Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the National Gallery, which has a wonderful van Dyke painting of Charles 1,” Hugo said. “But we also visit the Guildhall Art Gallery, which is a hidden gem. It has a bust of Prince Charles from 1969, after he had just been inaugurated as the Prince of Wales.”

Courtesy of the Milestone

Shopping sprees at royal warrant holders near St. James’s Palace — a shopping area beloved by toffs and royalty — are also welcome.

“They would have undoubtedly supplied King Charles with his bits and bobs,” said Hugo. Pick up a new topper at Locke & co. or a handmade shirt on Jermyn Street, where the celeb and royalty loving Tramp nightclub is located.

“We’re digging under the surface,” she added. “This is a great way to see London and see some of its hidden gems. It s fun way to celebrate the coronation of the new King Charles.

A residence at the Milestone known for a certain William and Kate. Courtesy of the Milestone

During an exclusive tour with Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, home of the Crown Jewels including the sacred Coronation Regalia, see armor worn by King Charles I (among the impressive collection of historic military uniforms), and recall the final moments of an incarcerated Mary Queen of Scots, offed by Liz the First.

“I accompany all guests, sitting next to the driver,” said Hugo. “I work with great historians who bring high level experience. We have expert royal guides and benefit from incredible knowledge and access.”

If that isn’t enough royal hoopla add a visit to the Household Cavalry barracks, or head west for a private pre-opening tour of Hampton Court Palace, built by Henry VIII; or tack on a private tour at Kew Gardens, or the royal hidden gem of Kew Palace.

Back at the Grade II-listed Victorian Milestone, a special Royal Coronation Afternoon Tea in the Park Lounge, and the King’s Coronation nine-course dinner, are being served either in the intimate Chapel Room or Cheneston’s restaurant.

Better still, the experience is available beyond the coronation, all year long.