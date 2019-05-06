MoMA is Closing, But You Can Still Learn About Its Vast Collection at This Luxury Hotel

Well, the MoMA is closed this summer for renovations–turns out 40,000 square feet of additional gallery space doesn’t just build itself. But if you find yourself with the modernist itch between the shuttering dates of June 16th and October 28th, you’re in luck. The Quin Central Park, a luxury hotel in the heart of New York City (just around the corner from MoMA, in fact) will host a new series, “The Quin Presents: MoMA,” of 12 lectures from MoMA art historians. At each session, these experts will dissect the works of MoMA artists, and discuss how their ethos intertwines with our larger world.

The programming serves as a natural next step for the Quin, for which artistry has long been a cornerstone. Constructed at the peak of the Arts and Crafts movement, the building was allegedly a stomping ground for revolutionaries like Georgia O’Keeffe and Marc Chagall in its heyday. Today, it hosts artists-in-residence, exhibitions and art world events as part of the Quin Arts series–of which, now, the MoMA will also play a part.

MoMA lectures kick off this Thursday, with an inaugural event examining Joan Miró’s The Birth of the World, a signature work from the Spanish artist inspired by Surrealist poetry. The Birth of the World will show at the MoMA itself until its summer close, along with 60 of the artist’s illustrated books, paintings and prints. The following week, the great minds over at MoMA will discuss polymath Lincoln Kirstein and his contributions to the cultural fabric of New York and beyond. Talks will conclude on October 19th, just shy of the museum’s reopening date.

Of course, as has become commonplace at the Quin, there’s plenty to look at outside of the lecture hall (or, rather, the lobby level drawing room). The hotel always has an exhibition or artist of the moment: It recently wrapped a showing of Slim Aarons’ photography, and unveiled a photography exhibition from Russian-born oil painter Maria Kreyn just last week.

Members of the public along with Quin residents are encouraged to attend its MoMA series, and can RSVP at QuinConcierge@hgv.com.