Mondrian Los Angeles Celebrates Its Renovation With a $100,000 Penthouse Experience

The ICON Package treats you to everything from designer shopping sprees to a private jet to Vegas for dinner.

You could call Mondrian Los Angeles one of the OG’s of the “lifestyle” hotel. Upon opening in 1996, the Sunset Strip property quickly helped define the then-burgeoning boutique hotel scene, with its playful Philippe Starck design, rotating lobby gallery space, and see-and-be-seen, DJ-fueled Skybar pool and lounge. Now, some 23 years later, the hotel has re-imagined its signature style with a $19 million renovation of its public spaces and 236 rooms—and is celebrating by offering an exclusive $100,000 ICON Package for guests of its Penthouse Suite.

Designed to spotlight signature experiences of both Los Angeles and Mondrian, the over-the-top package features everything from luxury retail therapy to a vineyard getaway. Your home for two nights will be the 1,500-square-foot Penthouse, now re-imagined with bright pops of color and a spacious balcony overlooking the L.A. basin. Culinary highlights will include breakfasts at IVORY on Sunset, drinks and a Whispering Angel-sponsored cabana (for six) at Skybar, dinner at Katsuya Brentwood, and an in-room Champagne bar stocked with Dom Perignon. Make use of an on-call butler and chauffeured Lincoln town car, don designer duds hand-selected for you by a celebrity stylist (with a $5,000 shopping budget), receive a custom art piece by Magic Box Artist, and enjoy $1,000-$1,500 credits for spa treatments, gift shopping, and room service. At Gucci on Rodeo Drive, a private shopping session (valued at $15,000) will include take-home gifts like a Gucci icon gold bracelet and necklace.

ICON Package guests will also have the chance to customize the itinerary with three additional high-end off-site experiences of their choice. Options include guided tastings of limited-edition Macallan, a private jet to-and-from Las Vegas for dinner at Kumi, a private vineyard tour and wine tasting at Malibu Rocky Oaks in Malibu canyons, a Burgess Yacht day of fishing and cooking with a celebrity chef, VIP seating at Hyde Lounge for a Lakers games, and a private gallery tour with the option to purchase an exclusive art piece. For more details on the ICON package, including terms and conditions, and to book, call (323) 650-8999.

