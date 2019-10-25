Mondrian Los Angeles Celebrates Its Renovation With a $100,000 Penthouse Experience

You could call Mondrian Los Angeles one of the OG’s of the “lifestyle” hotel. Upon opening in 1996, the Sunset Strip property quickly helped define the then-burgeoning boutique hotel scene, with its playful Philippe Starck design, rotating lobby gallery space, and see-and-be-seen, DJ-fueled Skybar pool and lounge. Now, some 23 years later, the hotel has re-imagined its signature style with a $19 million renovation of its public spaces and 236 rooms—and is celebrating by offering an exclusive $100,000 ICON Package for guests of its Penthouse Suite.

Designed to spotlight signature experiences of both Los Angeles and Mondrian, the over-the-top package features everything from luxury retail therapy to a vineyard getaway. Your home for two nights will be the 1,500-square-foot Penthouse, now re-imagined with bright pops of color and a spacious balcony overlooking the L.A. basin. Culinary highlights will include breakfasts at IVORY on Sunset, drinks and a Whispering Angel-sponsored cabana (for six) at Skybar, dinner at Katsuya Brentwood, and an in-room Champagne bar stocked with Dom Perignon. Make use of an on-call butler and chauffeured Lincoln town car, don designer duds hand-selected for you by a celebrity stylist (with a $5,000 shopping budget), receive a custom art piece by Magic Box Artist, and enjoy $1,000-$1,500 credits for spa treatments, gift shopping, and room service. At Gucci on Rodeo Drive, a private shopping session (valued at $15,000) will include take-home gifts like a Gucci icon gold bracelet and necklace.

ICON Package guests will also have the chance to customize the itinerary with three additional high-end off-site experiences of their choice. Options include guided tastings of limited-edition Macallan, a private jet to-and-from Las Vegas for dinner at Kumi, a private vineyard tour and wine tasting at Malibu Rocky Oaks in Malibu canyons, a Burgess Yacht day of fishing and cooking with a celebrity chef, VIP seating at Hyde Lounge for a Lakers games, and a private gallery tour with the option to purchase an exclusive art piece. For more details on the ICON package, including terms and conditions, and to book, call (323) 650-8999.