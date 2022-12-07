This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game.

This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water.

The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower.

Pool suite Alberto Cocchi/Montage Hotels

When you’re ready to venture beyond your room, you can go on the resort’s new custom 56-foot VanDutch yacht. The boat can accommodate up to eight guests, and has enough space for everyone to sunbathe and socialize on the foredeck. For a cool down, passengers can cast anchor in the indoor dining space lunch on the ocean or enjoy cocktails and snacks during a sunset cruise. You can book the charter for up to eight hours for day parties, or hire it for snorkeling lessons and chasing dolphins.

“While onboard, guests can choose to be adventurous and enjoy snorkeling off the automatic hydraulic swim platform or sunbathe while enjoying gourmet bites and drinks, and upon return to the resort, they can unwind at our spa or by the pools, or try one of our several distinct dining venues,” Marco Ortlam, managing director at Montage Los Cabos wrote in an email to Robb Report.

The services at the Baja oasis already include everything from facials to whale-song relaxation treatments. When it’s time to eat, the resort offers several dining experiences, including its signature restaurant, called Mezcal, which serves modern takes on Mexican cuisines. But given how lovely the water views are from the new suites, you may spend more time in your room than out on the property.

Rates for the pool suites start at $1,625 per night. Yacht experiences begin at $3,600.